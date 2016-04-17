Real Madrid would beat Atletico in Champions League final - Sanz

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz says he hopes Atletico Madrid make it to the final of the Champions League – as Real Madrid would beat them.

The Liga clubs were drawn apart in the semi-finals, with Zinedine Zidane's men playing Manchester City and Atletico set to face Bayern Munich in the last four.

And Sanz, who was president at the Santiago Bernabeu from 1985 to 1995, is bullish about Zidane's side's chances of adding to the club's haul of 10 triumphs in Europe's premier competition.

"Hopefully Atletico Madrid reach the final of the Champions League because we will win for sure," Sanz said at a club event. "We will win the 11th."