Real Madrid's Copa expulsion confirmed

Real Madrid's expulsion from the Copa del Rey has been upheld by the Administrative Tribunal for Sport (TAD).

Rafael Benitez's side were initially kicked out of the tournament for fielding Denis Cheryshev, who had accrued a one-game suspension on a loan stint with Villarreal, in the 3-1 win over Cadiz in the first leg of their last-32 tie.



After the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) rejected an initial appeal against the decision from the 2014 winners, Madrid took their case to TAD, who delayed their own judgement as they waited for necessary documentation from Cadiz.



Following their meeting on Monday, TAD has now upheld Madrid's expulsion.



The capital club can still pursue their appeal further, with president Florentino Perez having confirmed earlier this month that they intended to fight hard against what he considers an unjust sanction.



"The rules say [his suspension] is only effective if it's communicated personally to the player," he told Cadena SER.



"We'll see what TAD says. Otherwise, we'll go to the Contentious-Administrative courts."