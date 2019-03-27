Real Madrid’s top summer target revealed by Spanish press

The Belgium international has long been linked with a move to the La Liga giants and revealed earlier this year that he has already “made a decision” over his future.

El Mundo Deportivo believe that Hazard is Los Merengues’ top target for the summer market, with coach Zinedine Zidane having expressly requested the Blues forward.

This comes after a report from France Football earlier this week which said the Bernabeu side were preparing a world record €280m (around £238m) move for Mbappe.

Spanish media don’t believe this to be the case and say that Hazard remains the most likely option as Madrid’s showcase summer signing.

The 28-year-old has scored 13 goals in 29 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season.

