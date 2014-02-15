Real play waiting game over Ronaldo appeal

Ronaldo received a three-match ban after he was dismissed during Real's 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao for appearing to strike Carlos Gurpegi in the face following an altercation between the two.

Real's initial appeal to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) was rejected, forcing Ronaldo to miss the 4-2 win over Villarreal last Saturday.

However, the Portugal forward was able to play in the Copa del Rey semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday and, ahead of Sunday's trip to Getafe, Ancelotti confirmed that the club are still awaiting a ruling after taking their case to the Spanish Disciplinary Committee for Sports (CEDD).

"We appealed on Tuesday and we are awaiting the response of the committee," Ancelotti said.

"It is strange. He (Ronaldo) played well against Atletico. He is not happy because he wants to play all the games."

Real visit neighbours Getafe looking to keep pace in a fierce three-way battle for the Liga title with defending champions Barcelona and Atletico.

And Ancelotti has urged his side to maintain their concentration against a Getafe side hoping to pull off a shock result that would see them pull further clear of the relegation zone.

"All of our matches are very complicated at the moment," Ancelotti added. "We have to play with focus and intensity."