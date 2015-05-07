Real Salt Lake 0 Los Angeles Galaxy 0: Goalkeepers dominate after lightning delay

Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Jaime Penedo kept Real Salt Lake at bay on Wednesday to extend his side's unbeaten run in MLS.

Penedo made six saves as the Galaxy claimed a 0-0 draw away to RSL, making it five matches without defeat for Bruce Arena's men.

But it was Penedo's opposite number - RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando - who arguably produced the most decisive moment of the match, saving Juninho's 92nd-minute penalty to ensure both sides claimed a point.

The match was delayed by a bit over an hour after lightning flashes were seen around Rio Tinto Stadium just prior to kick-off.

The Galaxy moved into fourth in the Western Conference with 14 points, while RSL (11) rose to seventh, two points adrift of the play-off spots.