Real Sociedad held in Girona stalemate

In-form Real Sociedad extended their unbeaten record under new manager Imanol Alguacil with a goalless LaLiga draw at Girona.

Girona, who had lost four of their previous five league matches, three of them by two or more goals, at least had the satisfaction of keeping a clean sheet at the Municipal De Montilivi, in a match where clear-cut chances were few and far between.

The home side slightly edged the first half but could not find a way of breaking the deadlock – Uruguay striker Christian Stuani found himself with a free header in the fourth minute that failed to trouble Geronimo Rulli in the Sociedad goal.

Midfielder Anthony Lozano wasted several chances to give the home side the lead, while the visitors failed to register a shot on target before the break.

Three minutes into the second half, Girona goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was finally tested but Joseba Zaldua’s shot went straight into the arms of the Morocco international.

Both teams changed things up just after the hour mark but the substitutions failed to inspire either side to find a winner.

The draw keeps Sociedad in eighth place in LaLiga while Girona remain 15th, five points above the relegation zone.