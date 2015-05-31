Real vice-president inadvertently 'confirms' Benitez appointment

Real Madrid vice-president Eduardo Fernandez de Blas appears to have inadvertently revealed the club's intention to appoint Rafael Benitez as coach.

Benitez is widely anticipated to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu from Carlo Ancelotti, who was sacked on Monday following a season in which the club missed out on titles in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Fernandez de Blas is reported as telling a meeting of a Madrid members group: "Ancelotti is an absolute phenomenon and we give him all out appreciation.

"Until three days ago he was the best trainer in the world, as two years ago it was Jose Mourinho, and from this week onwards it will be Rafa Benitez."

Former Valencia, Liverpool, Inter and Chelsea boss Benitez announced his impending exit from Serie A side Napoli on Thursday.

Sunday's clash with Lazio will mark his final game as Napoli coach, with a place in next season's Champions League on the line.