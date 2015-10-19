Rebrov out to target Chelsea 'problems'

Sergiy Rebrov has vowed to target Chelsea's "problem" areas when Dynamo Kiev face Jose Mourinho's side on Tuesday.

The Premier League champions suffered a 2-1 defeat to Porto in their last Champions League outing and have lost four of their opening nine matches in the English top flight so far this season.

Dynamo suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat by rivals Shakhtar Donetsk on Friday, but Rebrov is eager to make the most of any uncertainty within the Chelsea side as they look to consolidate their place at the top of Group G.

"I hope our players have recovered psychologically after the defeat by Shakhtar. We analysed our mistakes and I hope you'll see another team tomorrow," he said.

"I'm glad we don't have much time to think about our misfortune. We have to switch to another very important match, and I cannot imagine what can motivate the players more than Chelsea in the Champions League.

"We have to try and achieve the level of intensity they have in the Premier League. In England you don't have time to think on the pitch for two or three seconds. Chelsea are used to that while we seek to play like this.

"We have studied their game well and Chelsea have lots of good qualities but also have problems and we hope to build on this."

Winger Andriy Yarmolenko is determined to bounce back quickly after conceding the squad is in "terrible" spirits following the Shakhtar defeat.

"Of course we were in low spirits after the defeat," he said. "All players were feeling terrible but now we have to switch to another competition and forget the game with Shakhtar.

"Now we must get that out of our head. We have analysed our mistakes and are preparing for Chelsea. The most important thing for me is to go on the pitch and win tomorrow."