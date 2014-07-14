Recopa Sudamericana: Lanus v Atletico Mineiro

The duo meet in the first leg of the clash between the winners of the Copa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores in Lanus on Wednesday, with the dust having barely settled after the FIFA World Cup.

The events of that tournament may add an extra edge to this encounter, with Brazil and Argentina belatedly going head to head for silverware - albeit at club level.

While Argentina lost the World Cup final on Sunday, it was hosts Brazil who suffered the biggest humiliation as their campaign was ended by a 7-1 semi-final demolition at the hands of eventual champions Germany.

And two members of that Brazil squad are thought to be in contention to feature for Atletico this week.

If they are called upon, striker Jo and goalkeeper Victor will have to take a break from licking their wounds to help ensure Atletico bring an advantage back to Belo Horizonte next week.

And coach Levir Culpi says the players will receive support to ensure they are in the right frame of mind to take on Lanus.

"We will give full support they need, especially after what happened," he said. "Let's observe their arrival here and assess the situation."

Culpi also conceded that Victor, who was an unused squad member at the World Cup, would be more likely to feature than Jo, who made three appearances including one start.

However, Lanus striker Santiago Silva fired a warning to Atletico, who also count former Brazil international Ronaldinho among their number.

"We feel the adrenaline of playing a final," he is quoted as saying by Ole. "Do not forget that we are here because of what we achieved earlier [winning the Copa Sudamericana].

"We are very psyched now."

Corinthians are the current holders of the Recopa after beating local rivals Sao Paolo 4-1 over two legs in last year's final.