Record-breaking Rooney fears losing place to young guns like Kane

England's new record goalscorer Wayne Rooney admits he fears for his place due to the talent of Harry Kane and other youngsters in the Three Lions squad.

Manchester United striker Rooney reached 50 goals in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Switzerland in a Euro 2016 qualifier, surpassing the previous benchmark set by the legendary Bobby Charlton.

Kane scored 21 Premier League goals for Tottenham last season, but is yet to find the target for his club this season.

However, he scored the opener against Switzerland and was on target in the 6-0 battering of San Marino on Saturday to take his tally to three goals in four caps.

England captain Rooney stressed the importance of maintaining his own form for his country in order to keep his place.

"I just want to keep playing," Rooney said.

"I understand there are a lot of young lads in this team and I don't want to give my place up. I want to play. I come and work harder every time and I want to make it hard for the manager to leave me out over the next couple of years.

"You have to fear for your place. I train every day as if my place is on the line. When you get older and have played a lot of games you become more aware of the need [to maintain standards].

On Kane, he added: "The two goals will certainly help him. You have to understand he's only a young lad - he's only played one season in the Premier League - and this will help him mentally.

"You'll have to be patient. You can see in training he is a quality player, he's a goalscorer.

"I always remember when I was younger, going through stages of not scoring, I always tried to do too much. The thing to do is to keep it simple, keep doing the things you know. The chances will come and so will the goals.

"I was delighted, as you could see, when he scored. It is a big moment for him, coming off the bench and scoring. He has given the manager something to think about and, if he keeps doing the simple things and doing what he does best, he'll score plenty of goals."