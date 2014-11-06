Record-equalling Messi revels in 'happy moment'

The Argentine was quick to point out the importance of his team's 2-0 win at Ajax on Wednesday, sending Barca into the knockout stages.

Messi scored his 70th and 71st goals in the competition, with the latter sending him level with Real Madrid great Raul.

"It's a happy moment for me," he said.

"I think it's great but the most important thing was to get the three points so that we will be able to qualify for the next round.

"We secured the points, therefore I'm happy."

Messi said he would remember every one of his goals, but highlighted those scored in finals in 2009 and 2011.

"I don't remember one goal especially. I always want to score and in the end it's the sum total of them all that I will remember," he said.

"As I've always said, goals in finals are the best and most powerful memories."