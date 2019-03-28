The records broken by Solskjaer as Manchester United interim boss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been named as Manchester United’s permanent manager after a record-breaking spell in caretaker charge.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the statistical marks set or equalled by Solskjaer and his United team.

Won first six Premier League games

W W W W W W

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is just the third #PL manager to win his first 6 matches with a certain club, after Carlo Ancelotti with Chelsea and Pep Guardiola with Man City pic.twitter.com/S8EK9bJjV2

— Premier League (@premierleague) January 19, 2019

Solskjaer’s side saw off Cardiff, Huddersfield, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Tottenham and Brighton to match the record set by Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea and shared by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. A draw with Burnley prevented him breaking the record.

Won first eight games as Manchester United manager

Solskjaer’s start broke the record of United great Sir Matt Busby (PA Archive)

That storming start also took in FA Cup wins over Reading and Arsenal, making it eight straight wins in all competitions to start Solskjaer’s reign and breaking Sir Matt Busby’s record of five.

Nine consecutive away wins for United

Solskjaer and his players celebrate their improbable win at the Parc des Princes (John Walton/PA)

The Cardiff, Newcastle, Tottenham and Arsenal wins came away from Old Trafford and Solskjaer remained 100 per cent on his travels up to and including the incredible Champions League victory at the Parc des Princes against Paris St Germain. He has since suffered consecutive away defeats, to Arsenal in the league and Wolves in the FA Cup.

Premier League manager of the month

Another W for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Your @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month for January#PLAwardspic.twitter.com/8Joh22m6tI

— Premier League (@premierleague) February 8, 2019

Solskjaer won the award in January, making him the first Norwegian winner of either the player or manager of the month prizes.