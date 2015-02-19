Recovering Thiago returns to Germany

The Spain international thanked all in his homeland involved in his recovery on Twitter on Wednesday as he revealed he is on his way back to Munich.

Thiago underwent surgery on the medial collateral ligament in his right knee in October and has not played this season.

"Thanks to all of you that have helped me in these months. Back to Munich," Thiago wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of the 23-year-old amongst a group of people.

Thiago has suffered three knee injuries since joining Bayern from Barcelona and, when he went down in October, coach Pep Guardiola conceded the Bundesliga club may have made a mistake by trying to speed up his recovery.

Bayern hope Thiago may be able to play again before the end of the 2014-15 season.