Red-hot Hernandez 'not obsessed' with scoring

Bayer Leverkusen hot shot Javier Hernandez insists he is "not obsessed" with scoring goals after firing in a hat-trick in Saturday's demolition of Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Mexico international took his tally to 15 goals in just 12 games for Leverkusen as they thrashed Gladbach 5-0 at the BayArena, five more goals than former club Manchester United's entire squad have managed in the same spell.

While Hernandez celebrated becoming the first Mexican to hit a treble in Germany's top flight, United suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old insists the performance and success of the team remains paramount, however, and was delighted with Leverkusen's display off the back of a 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the Champions League.

"This is an effort from the whole team, not just me," he told the official Bundesliga website.

"Like I say, strikers are very close to scoring goals. Some people think it's our only job but I'm not obsessed.

"It's a consequence of the team. I'm very happy, but what we take is the performance from the whole team and the substitutes. We didn't concede goals, we had a bit of luck as well compared to Wednesday, when we also played very well but couldn't score the second goal.

"Last game we scored one, now we scored five. That's football, you can't predict anything.

"All the goals are perfect because they all count the same, it doesn't matter if you score with your head, left foot, right foot, if it's outside the box, inside, if it's magnificent play or if it's just a normal play."