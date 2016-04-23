Red Star Belgrade match postponed after fan killed in Cacak

Red Star Belgrade's Serbian Super Liga contest at Borac Cacak has been postponed after a fan was killed on Friday.

Reports in the Serbian media say that clashes ensued between rival supporters in the centre of Cacak, with a Red Star fan said to have been stabbed through the heart.

Another man is also reported to have been injured.

Subsequently it was decided that Saturday's contest between the teams would not go ahead.

A Red Star statement read: "The match between [Borac] and Red Star, which was supposed to be played Saturday, was postponed until further notice.

"The decision comes after consultations with representatives of Red Star, Borac, the Football Association of Serbia and the ministry of internal affairs.

"The reason is a tragic event in which a fan of Red Star lost his life last night.

"A new slot for the game will be decided. Red Star expresses sincere condolences."