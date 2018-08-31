Red Star Belgrade successfully appeal Champions League stadium ban
UEFA has reduced Red Star Belgrade's Champions League stadium ban to one game, with the suspension having already been served.
Red Star Belgrade fans will be able to attend their opening Champions League group game against Napoli after UEFA partially overturned a stadium ban previously imposed on the club.
Serbian champions Red Star sealed a return to Europe's elite competition for the first time since 1992 with a 2-2 draw against FC Salzburg, qualifying on away goals.
Red Star and Napoli have been drawn with Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Group C, but their fans looked set to miss out on the club's first home game in the competition after UEFA issued a two-match stadium ban following crowd trouble during their qualifying match with Suduva on July 24.
However, following an appeal, UEFA has reduced the punishment to a one-game ban - already served in the first leg of their qualifying play-off match against Salzburg, and a €72,000 fine.
Red Star, European Cup winners in 1991, kick-off their Champions League campaign against Napoli on September 18.
