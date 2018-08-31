Red Star Belgrade successfully appeal Champions League stadium ban

Red Star Belgrade fans will be able to attend their opening Champions League group game against Napoli after UEFA partially overturned a stadium ban previously imposed on the club.

Serbian champions Red Star sealed a return to Europe's elite competition for the first time since 1992 with a 2-2 draw against FC Salzburg, qualifying on away goals.

Red Star and Napoli have been drawn with Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Group C, but their fans looked set to miss out on the club's first home game in the competition after UEFA issued a two-match stadium ban following crowd trouble during their qualifying match with Suduva on July 24.

However, following an appeal, UEFA has reduced the punishment to a one-game ban - already served in the first leg of their qualifying play-off match against Salzburg, and a €72,000 fine.

Red Star, European Cup winners in 1991, kick-off their Champions League campaign against Napoli on September 18.