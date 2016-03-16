Redknapp excited by Derby challenge

Harry Redknapp is relishing the chance to get back into club football after agreeing an advisory role with Derby County until the end of the season.

Championship promotion hopefuls Derby have turned to the 69-year-old - was has been out of work since being sacked by QPR in February 2015 - to provide support to inexperienced head coach Darren Wassall, who replaced Paul Clement in February.

Wassall has won three of seven games in charge but the club have turned to Redknapp to guide him in the final nine matches of the campaign.

"From the first conversation I had with the chairman it was clear he has exciting plans for the football club," Redknapp told the club's official website.

"I am delighted to be able to help out and am looking forward to working with Darren and his team."

Chief executive Sam Rush is hopeful the arrival of Redknapp could give Derby – who currently occupy fifth place in the table – the boost they need to get their promotion push back on course.

He added: "As we move into the closing stages of the season, we feel that Harry's know-how will be valuable to us.

"He brings a high level of awareness and understanding of the Championship promotion race."