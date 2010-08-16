Redknapp: Fulham favourites to bag Bellamy

The Welsh international's future at Eastlands appears over after City manager Roberto Mancini revealed that Bellamy would not be part of the Blues' 25-man Premier League squad this season, despite him being one of City's star performers last season.

A host of clubs, including Bellamy's boyhood team Cardiff City and former club Celtic, have been linked with a move for the frontman.

A loan deal appears the most likely outcome with both a transfer fee and Bellamy’s wages a stumbling block.

Spurs supremo Redknapp has made no secret of his desire to sign Bellamy. However, he believes that Tottenham are not currently in pole position to sign the striker, and that if he does go to White Hart Lane it would be on a permanent transfer.

“He’s never going to come here on loan," he said in the Daily Star Sunday.

“He’ll go somewhere and I would think Fulham are favourites now. If we want him, we will have to put up the money to sign him.”

A move to Fulham would reunite Bellamy with Mark Hughes, who has signed the forward twice and managed him at Blackburn, Manchester City and with Wales.

By Dave Peddie

