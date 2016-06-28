Redknapp has no faith in FA to appoint Hodgson successor

Harry Redknapp has "no faith" in the Football Association's ability to select the best possible person to replace Roy Hodgson as England manager.

After a trio of sluggish performances in the Euro 2016 group stages, England suffered a hugely embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Iceland in the last 16.

Hodgson stepped down from his position in the aftermath, with coach Gary Neville, one of the early favourites to succeed him, also leaving his post.

Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate is the immediate favourite to be given the job, but Redknapp - who was overlooked for the job when Hodgson was appointed - thinks it would be too soon for him and is unsure where the FA should go next.

"Roy Hodgson could not possibly have survived as England manager but I've got no faith whatsoever in the Football Association picking the right man to succeed him," Redknapp wrote in The Telegraph.

"Hodgson had to go after what was arguably the worst result in England's history, a final embarrassment in what has been a dreadful tournament.

"They gave the job to Hodgson and he has failed spectacularly for the last two tournaments, or even three if you consider Euro 2012.

"I'm seeing Gary Neville being made one of the favourites to succeed Hodgson but how the hell can he be considered after the job he did at Valencia? He should be culpable, he has never coached proper players and it would just be jobs for the boys if he was to be appointed.

"Gareth Southgate has done a great job with the Under-21s but there's no way he is ready for the challenge of taking on the England team.

"I've got no idea where we go from here. Brendan Rodgers has taken the Celtic job so there's no chance of that while Eddie Howe is still too young.

"You can count me out - I've made it clear how I'd have liked the job in the past but they aren't going to consider me now.

"The FA are seriously going to have to pull a rabbit out of the hat because there don't seem to be any obvious contenders out there for me."