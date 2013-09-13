Redknapp hints at Adebayor loan

Adebayor is currently out of favour with Tottenham boss Andre-Villas Boas, who has confirmed that the Togo international will train with the reserves once he returns to the club from compassionate leave.

Redknapp has already secured the loan signings of Benoit Assou-Ekotto and Tom Carroll from his former club, as well as landing ex-Tottenham midfielder Niko Kranjcar from Dinamo Kiev.

However, while Redknapp is interested in the former Manchester City forward, he admits it may be out of his hands.

"He'd be a great loan, that's for sure," Redknapp said.

"I don't know what will happen with him. He's a good player but it's up to Tottenham, they have lots of good players.

"He can't go on loan in the Premier League, he can only go into the Championship, but whether he'd want to do that - it would be difficult I think."