Redknapp keen to avoid transfer failures

Redknapp replaced Mark Hughes as manager at Loftus Road in November 2012, but was unable to prevent the London side from dropping down to the Championship.

However, QPR secured an immediate return to the Premier League when Bobby Zamora scored a dramatic late winner in a 1-0 triumph over Derby County in last month's play-off final at Wembley.

QPR completed a host of high-profile signings the last time they graced the top flight, but Redknapp is planning on a different strategy during his transfer window recruitment drive.

"We need to make sure we get the balance right when it comes to new players," he told the club's official website.

"We'll need some experience in there, but the most important thing is to bring in players that you can rely on.

"We want players who will come in and have a go for you, that's the key.

"Last time there were too many players brought in who weren't really up to the job, or who weren't totally dedicated to doing a job for QPR.

"I think they might have seen it as a pay-day for them, they probably didn't even know who QPR were.

"What we've got to make sure is that we get the right type of lads in, and then we'll give it a real go next year."