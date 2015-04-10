Redknapp: Not everyone was with me at QPR

The former Tottenham boss resigned his post at the start of the February with the club 19th in the Premier League and the 68-year-old initially cited chronic knee injuries for his sudden exit.

However, Redknapp has now stated that the constant rumours surrounding his position at Loftus Road led him to believe that not everyone at the club was fully behind him.

"I always thought I had everyone pulling with me and suddenly I felt some were and some weren't. Behind the scenes, I always thought there were one or two people with their own agendas," he told BBC Sport.

"There was talk about Tim Sherwood coming in. QPR was in the paper every day. I've been at lots of other clubs, big clubs as well where you didn't get that.

"That got on my nerves. That was the big problem for me. As soon as we lost a few games it would begin. I always thought there was someone mischievous causing it. I'd never had that before at any club I'd been at.

"All the years I have managed, seven years at West Ham, 10 years nearly at Bournemouth, Tottenham for four years. No one ever said I was going to get the sack by Sunday.

"The chairman Tony Fernandes always said there was never anything in it and it was always denied, but I thought it was always very disrespectful.

"I didn't see the teams below us getting the same sort of headlines every other week. It wore me down a little bit."

Chris Ramsey was subsequently installed as manager until the end of the season and QPR are two points adrift of safety with six matches remaining.