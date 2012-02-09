Redknapp paying no attention to England talk

Instead, the Tottenham Hotspur boss was concentrating on his club duties as well as his relief that he had been cleared in court of tax evasion charges.

"I don't know anything about the England job," he told Sky Sports News on a day when the front and back of British newspapers were full of speculation that he could take over the national team after Capello's resignation on Wednesday.

"I've not even thought about it. I've got a job to do, I've got a big game on Saturday with Tottenham so Tottenham is my focus."

England players Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney were among those calling for Redknapp to be appointed with England now without a manager just four months before Euro 2012.

"I think we need an English manager now, we don't need anything else lost in translation... Harry Redknapp would be my choice by a distance," defender Ferdinand wrote on Twitter.

His Manchester United team-mate Rooney also tweeted "Harry Redknapp for me," while the newspapers barely mentioned any other candidate.

"'Arryvederci" and "We want Harry" declared The Sun, while The Daily Telegraph stated "Capello Out. Redknapp in?"

Tottenham director Keith Mills said talk of Redknapp leaving Spurs was premature.

"Our position has been clear - the fans want Harry to stay at Tottenham, the players and the coaches do, the board does, and we hope he does stay," Mills told BBC radio.

"If he is [approached] then Harry clearly has a big decision to make. He's managing a top-three team in the biggest league in the world, we're doing incredibly well at the moment. I know he loves it, it will be a tough decision for him."

Before Capello's exit, the 64-year-old Englishman was already favourite to take over from the Italian after Euro 2012 and now, with a major championship fast approaching the calls have got louder.

More light should be shed when the FA gives a news conference later on Thursday.

MEDIA CIRCUS

Capello's departure following a row over the deposed England captain John Terry came on a day when Redknapp was cleared of tax evasion charges after a 13-day trial.

Having left court a free man with an unblemished record, he soon found himself in the spotlight once again as the media circus launched into full flow following the shock resignation of the England manager.

Redknapp, himself, was more interested in the end of the court case.

"I felt better today than I did yesterday morning, that's for sure," he said.

"It's a case that should never have been brought to court in the first place really... it's past us now and we look to the future."

The speculation is uncomfortable reading for Spurs fans, who have enjoyed good times under a manager, who led the team to the Champions League quarter-finals last season.

This season they are challenging for the Premier League tit