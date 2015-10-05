Redknapp plays down Sunderland talk

Harry Redknapp has played down suggestions he is in the frame to replace Dick Advocaat as manager of Sunderland - and also cast doubt on Sam Allardyce's willingness to move to the Stadium of Light.

Redknapp has been touted as an outsider for the vacancy with reports suggesting he enjoys a close relationship with Sunderland owner Ellis Short.

The former Tottenham boss insists that is not the case, however. "No, not really. I have played in a golf day up at Skibo Castle, which he [Short] owns, but I have never spoken to anyone about the job and no one has ever asked me about anything," he said.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Allardyce are the bookmakers' favourites but Redknapp believes Sunderland's poor start to the season - the Wearsiders have failed to win any of their first eight Premier League games - could prove a stumbling block, particularly for former West Ham boss Allardyce.

"I was with him [Allardyce] last week and had a good chat with him and he said he was enjoying the break at the moment. He is not going to dive into something," Redknapp added on talkSPORT.

"It is a difficult one for someone to take because they really are going to struggle to stay up. It is not impossible, but it is going to be difficult.

"Sam has done fantastic wherever has been and if he does go in there and it doesn't happen [at Sunderland], does he need that? I don't know, it is a difficult one."



