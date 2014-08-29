Redknapp ready to sign new QPR deal

QPR owner Tony Fernandes revealed on Wednesday that he has held talks with manager Redknapp with a view to prolonging his stay at Loftus Road.

Redknapp was reported to be under pressure due to the London club's disappointing start to the Premier League season and Tim Sherwood was mooted as a possible replacement.

However, Redknapp rubbished talk that he is facing the sack and stated on Friday that he is ready to put pen to paper on a new deal, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

"I'll sign maybe today or tomorrow," said Redknapp.

"Tony has offered me an extension for the next two years. I'll sign it. I haven't read it, I probably won't even read it, I will just sign it.

"If they put it in front of me today I'll sign it today, if they do it next week I'll sign it next week."

When asked about reports that he could be sacked, the 67-year-old said: "Absolute rubbish, we've had two games.

"That is absolute rubbish. People don't understand the game and want to make nonsense."

Redknapp also confirmed that Crystal Palace have made a bid for left-back Armand Traore, but denied that QPR have made an offer for West Ham midfielder Mohamed Diame. New signing Eduardo Vargas is also stiil in Italy awaiting a work permit.