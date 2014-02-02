Referee right to abandon game, says De Sanctis

Heavy rainfall in the Eternal City over the weekend put the clash at the Stadio Olimpico in doubt and referee Andrea De Marco called a halt to proceedings in the 10th minute as conditions deteriorated on Sunday.

Both sets of players were happy with the decision to abandon the game as the rain continued to fall with the game goalless.

Roma goalkeeper De Sanctis said: "I won't gamble with the Scudetto on a waterlogged pitch."

Roma, who were attempting to stretch their winning run to six games, announced that tickets will be valid for the rearranged clash - on a date yet to be confirmed - or full refunds will be paid.