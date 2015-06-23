Reina completes Napoli return

Goalkeeper Pepe Reina has returned to Napoli after agreeing a mutual termination of his contract at Bayern Munich.

The former Liverpool star made 43 appearances for the Serie A club on loan in 2013-14 before heading back to Anfield and promptly signing for Bayern.

However, the 32-year-old played only three games for the Bundesliga champions – and was sent off in his last appearance – as he served as back-up to Manuel Neuer.

As such, Bayern agreed to terminate his contract, with their deputy chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen paying tribute to the Spaniard.

"Pepe Reina has asked us to release him from his contract because at Napoli he has the chance to play on a regular basis," Dreesen said in a statement.

"In both a sporting and human sense, he was an excellent fit in our team, so we of course complied with his request.

"We wish Pepe and his family well for the future."

The Spain international will form part of Maurizio Sarri's squad at Stadio San Paolo, with the ex-Empoli coach taking over from Reina's former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez.

Benitez left Naples for Real Madrid earlier this month.