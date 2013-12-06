Reina: I'd help Mascherano make Napoli move

The Serie A club are expected to bolster their defensive ranks in January, with Barcelona's Mascherano reportedly one of the names on a shortlist that is thought to also include Liverpool pair Daniel Agger and Martin Skrtel.

Reina is on loan in Naples from Liverpool for the season, and has been linked with a return to Barca next term - when the Camp Nou club will be on the hunt for a goalkeeper to replace the departing Victor Valdes.

But the 31-year-old remains committed to Rafael Benitez's side for the time being, and he hopes to see the squad boosted in the upcoming transfer window with the arrival of his Argentinian former Anfield colleague.

"I do keep in contact with Mascherano," Reina told Radio Kiss Kiss. "He's a lovely guy with a winning mentality, a real gladiator.

"Now he plays for Barca and I cannot say more than that, but if he wants to come then I can give him a hand.

"It is difficult to talk about Agger and Skrtel, as I don't want to say anything that could hurt the Liverpool fans. They are among the best in Europe, so of course they could play for Napoli. Why not?"