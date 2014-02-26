Reina yet to make up his mind on Napoli future

The Spain international goalkeeper is currently on a season-long loan at Stadio San Paolo from Premier League high-flyers Liverpool.

Spanish champions Barcelona - with whom Reina began his career - have been heavily linked with a move for the 31-year-old as they prepare for life without Victor Valdes.

Reina is yet to reach a decision on his future, though, and intends to return to Merseyside before making a judgement on his next move.

"I need to go back to Liverpool at the end of my loan and I will make my decision there," he said ahead of Napoli's UEFA Europa League last 32 second leg with Swansea City.

"My future does not depend on our results this season. We are having a good season, it's a shame we have lost a few too many points at the San Paolo.

"Juventus' season is overshadowing everyone a little bit. We hold the Europa League in high regard and we have a Coppa Italia final to play. We also must qualify for the Champions League."

Napoli entertain Swansea on Thursday having secured a 0-0 draw at the Liberty Stadium last week.

And head coach Rafael Benitez is looking for his charges to play at a high tempo to secure progression.

"Rhythm and speed will be the keys to winning tomorrow," he commented. "We must also play with lots of intensity because we have seen that the away leg was played at a very high tempo.

"I don't think possession is all important tomorrow. It will be more important for us to combine our defensive and attacking phases of play well, so that we are well balanced.

"We must be able to create chances to score without risking being hit on the counter-attack."