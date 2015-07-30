Reine-Adelaide needs time to blossom, says Walcott

Arsenal starlet Jeff Reine-Adelaide has been backed by Theo Walcott to make the most of his talent, provided he is not put under too much pressure.

The 17-year-old Frenchman caught the eye during the Emirates Cup - featuring in wins over Lyon and Wolfsburg - having arrived in the close-season from Lens.

Reine-Adelaide supplied the assist for Walcott in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Bundesliga side and the England international has been impressed by his team-mate's pre-season showings.

"For 17, he's confident on the ball and he wants to express himself as well, which is important," Walcott told Arsenal's official website.

"It's always nice to see a young player not be shy on the ball. Even if he makes a mistake he wants it again, which is a good sign.

"Getting that assist at the weekend just shows he's got that touch in the final third where it matters most and he's got a good physical presence about him.

"The most important thing is not to put too much pressure on the young guy's shoulders.

"He's still got a lot to learn but he's at the best club to do that with the best manager as well. He's definitely got some skills and he's very talented."

Manager Arsene Wenger confirmed this week that Reine-Adelaide is to continue training with the first team this season.