Reiss Nelson keen to add to England’s growing haul of youth level silverware

Reiss Nelson is eager to replicate his team-mates’ success and add to England’s growing medal collection ahead of the European Under-21 Championship this summer.

The Young Lions kicked off their countdown with Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Poland in Bristol with several already title winners.

Phil Foden won the World Cup with the under-17s and Ryan Sessegnon is a European under-19 champion.

Freddie Woodman, Kieran Dowell, Dominic Solanke, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ademola Lookman, Jonjoe Kenny, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jake Clarke-Salter and Fikayo Tomori are under-20 world champions.

Arsenal forward Nelson, on loan at German side Hoffenheim this season, is eager to add to the growing silverware collection.

“I’ve been playing since I was under-14 for England but I haven’t won anything yet,” he said.

“I missed the under-19s in Georgia. I had issues with my club calling me back so there were some tournaments I couldn’t go to.

“There are a lot of medals, 100 per cent – especially for those lads who were born in 2000. This would be a chance to put a marker down for the future. It would be great to come back with it on our shoulders.

“We haven’t spoken about winning the title. But I would say it is inside everyone’s mind – that’s the aim.”

Tuesday’s friendly with Germany in Bournemouth is England’s last before Euro 2019 – where they play France, Romania and Croatia in Group C.

England are unbeaten in 19 games and Nelson, who set up Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s opener in Bristol, admits they are confident heading into the summer.

He added: “Yeah, 100 per cent. There are a lot of great players in that team and Aidy goes on at us, telling us to play our game and play with confidence. We know the goals will come. It’s only upwards from here.”