Relegated Yeovil to undergo major squad overhaul

Yeovil will release nine players following their relegation to the National League.

Francois Zoko, Alex Fisher, Bevis Mugabi, Rhys Browne, Jake Gray, Adel Gafaiti, Alefe Santos, Yoann Arquin and Sessi D’Almeida, whose one-year extension will not be taken up by the club, are set to leave Huish Park.

New contracts have been offered to defender Craig Alcock, along with academy products Alex John and Nestor Shako, who would be signing their first professional deals.

Ten players, including Stuart Nelson, Carl Dickinson, Omar Sowunmi and Ryan Seager, are under contract for the 2019/20 campaign as Yeovil prepares for its return to non-league after 16 years.

The Glovers are still looking for a new manager after sacking Darren Way in March.