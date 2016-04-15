Relegation play-off re-introduced in Ligue 1

The final relegation and promotion place between Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 will be decided by a play-off next season, the Ligue de Football Professional (LFP) confirmed.

In a statement released by the LFP on Thursday, the French league's governing body said play-offs will be reinstated, with the 18th-placed team in the 20-club Ligue 1 to face the team who finished third in the second division.

The Ligue 2 club will host the first leg in 2016-17.

A play-off has not decided relegation and promotion since Valenciennes dropped down from the top flight for Cannes in 1993.

The news comes after the LFP's failed attempt to reduce relegation from Ligue 1 from three teams to two ahead of the 2015-16 season.