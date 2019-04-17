Relegation verdict: Will Brighton or Cardiff win the fight for Premier League survival?

Cardiff’s win at Brighton has breathed new life into the battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Here, Press Association Sport analyses the remaining games which will decide the fate of both clubs.

Brighton

Wolves (a), Saturday, April 20

Wolves may have gone five games without a win in the Premier League away from home, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are a different prospect at Molineux and will be expected to bounce back from the loss at Southampton with a win.

Verdict: Defeat

Tottenham (a), Tuesday, April 23

Lucas Moura scored a hat-trick in Tottenham’s win over Huddersfield (John Walton/PA)

Brighton’s game in hand is a daunting one at Spurs, who have recorded three wins in their new stadium, including a Champions League victory over Manchester City, scoring seven goals and conceding none in the process.

Verdict: Defeat

Newcastle (h), Saturday, April 27

🧤 Goalkeeper @HecoDubravka was delighted to pick up his tenth @premierleague clean sheet of the season following Newcastle United's win at @LCFC on Friday night.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 13, 2019

The reverse fixture in October gave Chris Hughton’s side one of their three away wins to date, but Newcastle boosted their own survival prospects with victory at Leicester and manager Rafa Benitez will have them well organised once again.

Verdict: Draw

Arsenal (a), Saturday, May 4

Brighton’s best chance may be the fact that Arsenal could face a two-legged Europa League semi-final either side of this game, but even then it is still hard to see the visitors getting anything at the Emirates, where Arsenal’s only loss in the Premier League came in the opening game against Manchester City.

Verdict: Defeat

Manchester City (h), Sunday, May 12

Top goal scorers across Europe: 🌍— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 15, 2019

Brighton fans will be hoping the destination of the Premier League title has already been decided, otherwise they could face a City side needing to win to edge out rivals Liverpool at the top of the table.

Verdict: Defeat

Points total: 34

Cardiff

Liverpool (h), Sunday, April 21

Liverpool have suffered just one defeat away from home in the Premier League all season, losing 2-1 to title rivals Manchester City at the start of January. Even with Wednesday’s Champions League tie at Porto in their legs, it is tough to envisage anything but three points for the Reds.

Verdict: Defeat

Fulham (a), Saturday, April 27

Fulham’s Ryan Babel celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game with team-mate Ryan Sessegnon (right) during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London (Yui Mok/PA)

A massive fixture and arguably Cardiff’s best chance of picking up a win from the last four games, despite already-relegated Fulham ending a run of nine straight defeats with victory over Everton.

Verdict: Draw

Crystal Palace (h), Saturday, May 4

On the face of it another good chance to claim points, although at the time of writing Palace had won more Premier League away games than Arsenal, collecting 23 of their 39 points on the road.

Verdict: Draw

Manchester United (a), Sunday, May 12

Cardiff City’s Victor Camarasa (second right) scores his side’s first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at the Cardiff City Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester will have big say in the relegation battle with Brighton at home to City and Cardiff making the trip to Old Trafford to face United. The reverse fixture saw United run out 5-1 winners in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first game in charge and a similar result would be no great surprise.

Verdict: Defeat

Points total: 33