How to watch Algeria vs Burkina Faso: TV & streaming details, preview as Group E favourites push for AFCON round of 16

Watch Algeria vs Burkina Faso at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso: key information • Date: Sunday 28 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT / 12:30 ET / 18:30 local • Venue: Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan, Rabat • TV & Streaming: 4seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Emphatic winners in their first match, Algeria strengthened their AFCON 2025 credentials with captain Riyad Mahrez leading by example.

The former Manchester City and Leicester City man scored inside the first two minutes against Sudan and added a second on the hour as Algeria won 3-0 in Rabat.

In search of a third Africa Cup of Nations title, Vladimir Petković's side know that a win against Burkina Faso would be more than the victory that sends them into the round of 16.

Beating Sudan was a bare minimum but they did it in some style. Defeating Burkina Faso, who displayed their frailties against Equatorial Guinea, would be a statement.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Algeria vs Burkina Faso online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Algeria vs Burkina Faso for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Algeria vs Burkina Faso live on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 17:30 GMT.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so you can watch every game free in the UK.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Algeria vs Burkina Faso from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

Is Algeria vs Burkina Faso on TV in the US?

Fans in the United States can watch Algeria vs Burkina Faso on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 12:30pm ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Algeria vs Burkina Faso in Africa

Algeria vs Burkina Faso will be shown live on ENTV in Algeria and RTB in Burkina Faso.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Preview

The Burkinabe were made to dig deep in their first match. After falling behind against a very capable Equatorial Guinea team, they made little headway despite playing against 10 men.

Stoppage time goals from Seattle Sounders winger Georgi Minoungou and Bayer Leverkusen defending Edmond Tapsoba squeaked them over the line but they were far from convincing.

Nevertheless, three points in Casablanca simplified the equation for Brama Traore's Stallions.

If they beat Algeria, they're through to the round of 16. It won't make much difference to them how they won their first two games if they've won them both.

Algeria, though, will be full of confidence. They defeated Sudan at a canter in Rabat and won't have seen much in Burkina Faso's display to unduly worry them.

There are goals aplenty in Petkovic's ranks and the likes of Mahrez, Baghdad Bounedjah and Mohamed Amoura will see nothing in front of them but a chance to fill their boots.

They too played a majority of their group opener against 10 men after Sudan's Salah Adil was sent off before half time.

Sunday's game against Burkina Faso promises to be much more challenging but Algeria look like they mean business.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Algeria 2-1 Burkina Faso

It's difficult to judge relative performances against different opposition but Burkina Faso need to raise their game in their tougher second game. We're saying Algeria win.