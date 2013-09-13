Remy confident he can open account at Villa

The Frenchman moved to St James' Park on loan from QPR last month and made his debut in a short appearance against Fulham, a game Newcastle won 1-0 before the international break.

Remy is the only player to have been signed by Alan Pardew this term, but is happy at how he has been welcomed by a well-settled Newcastle squad.

After losing their first game of the season at Manchester City 4-0, Newcastle have recovered well, drawing 0-0 with West Ham before a League Cup victory over Morecambe was followed by success against Fulham.

And Remy is confident the good form can continue.

"We've put some good moves together on the training pitch and are getting a good feeling of the way we play," he told the club's official website.

"It's still early days so there's still a few things that need working on but I feel like I have settled in quickly and everyone has helped me with that.

"I hope to score as soon as possible, maybe against Aston Villa.

"I didn't have too much time on the pitch against Fulham but as I get fitter I would hope to play more and then would expect myself to score goals in this team.

"Having said that, it doesn't matter who scores - the most important thing is that we pick up points, get some wins and do well over the whole season."

Remy opted against a move to Newcastle to join QPR in January, but his six goals in 14 games could not prevent the London side's relegation to the Championship.