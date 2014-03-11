Remy hungry for World Cup place with France

The Newcastle forward collected his 22nd international cap as a substitute in France's 2-0 friendly win over Netherlands last week, but only started once during the qualifying campaign for the finals.

Remy, who is on loan at Newcastle from QPR, has scored 13 Premier League goals this season, but is well aware of the need to maintain his level of performance to earn a place in Deschamps' squad.

The 27-year-old is competing with the likes of Franck Ribery, Samir Nasri, Mathieu Valbuena and Antoine Griezmann for an attacking role, but is determined to be on the plane to Brazil.

"I have no choice, I have to go," Remy told France Football magazine. "I don't have any guarantee (of making the squad).

"Places are hard to come by. Deschamps is fair, he does things transparently.

"I have to continue playing well, scoring. There is a place there to take.

"I will do everything to be there."

Remy went on to say he does not expect to be at Newcastle next season, and suggested a move to a big European club is on the cards.

"I will be part of Europe's top five or I will be part of a very big club," he added. "I'm sure of what I can do.

"I can be a lot better. I still have quite an enormous amount of room for improvement."