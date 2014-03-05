Remy: Newcastle are fighting for the fans

The St James' Park outfit sit eighth in the Premier League, but recently endured a spell of just one one win in nine fixtures in all competitions.

However, wins against Aston Villa and Hull City have helped stop the rot, and Remy revealed that the players were determined to turn things around for the club's supporters.

"They want us to win every game. We want this as well," he is quoted as saying by the Evening Chronicle. "I want to say keep going and support the team like they have been doing since the beginning of the season.

"We are going to do the best for them until the end of the season. We will keep working hard on the training ground.

"There is no reason why we can't get good results in the future. Everybody wants to get good results. When we work hard we get good results."

Newcastle saw midfielder Yohan Cabaye depart for Paris Saint-Germain in January, and Remy believes that his compatriot's exit briefly had a negative impact on the squad.

"We lost a little bit of confidence in those games because we lost an important player in Cabaye," the on-loan QPR forward explained.

"I am very proud of my team-mates because we've all worked very hard.

"And we feel that's how we have to play for the rest of the season.

"I feel we can get some good results in the next few games but we want to show the fans that we can fight for every game."