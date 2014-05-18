Renard to leave Sochaux following relegation

A 3-0 defeat at home to Evian TG in their final-day fixture condemned Sochaux to second-tier football next season, ending the Montbeliard-based club's current stint in the top flight after 13 campaigns.

Sochaux have competed in every Ligue 1 season since the French top division was rebadged in 2002.

Renard's side were one point adrift of safety heading into Saturday's game and needed to win to ensure their top-flight status but a brace from Evian's Danish midfielder Daniel Wass ended Sochaux's seven-match unbeaten run, consigning them to Ligue 2 in the process.

It had been expected Renard would leave the Stade Auguste-Bonal if Sochaux were relegated and that has now been confirmed.

"It will take a new coach at Sochaux because it was said for a long time," the Frenchman said post-game.

"Even if we had remained in Ligue 1, it was framed in my head for three months, I wanted to finish in beauty but this is not the case."

Renard is keen to remain in Ligue 1 and he will not be short of suitors, with Lyon reportedly interested in him replacing outgoing coach Remi Garde.

A return to Africa where he guided Zambia to the 2012 African Cup of Nations title is also on the cards, with the 45-year-old repeatedly linked to the Morocco national team.

"My priority is to stay in Ligue 1 and Europe, to play the Champions League or the Europa League," he said.

"I'll wait a bit, and if I have nothing, I return to the continent (Africa), I should not have too much trouble finding work."