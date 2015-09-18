Rennes 1 Lille 1: Hosts miss chance to go top after Enyeama red card

Rennes missed the chance to go top of Ligue 1 as they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Lille after a dramatic second half on Friday.

The home side came into the game on the back of four straight wins and Rennes almost took the lead when Giovanni Sio dragged an early left-foot effort wide.

Lille responded strongly and almost had a spectacular opener when Eric Bautheac struck the crossbar with a stunning free-kick from over 30 yards out.

The visitors went on to take the lead on 49 minutes when Junior Tallo's cut-back was cleverly taken by Sofiane Boufal, whose left-foot finish caught out Abdoulaye Diallo in the Rennes goal.

Boufal almost had a second when he lashed an excellent shot just wide of the post, before the game turned dramatically in the final 20 minutes.

Sio was played through on goal and was on his way round Lille keeper Vincent Enyeama before referee Stephane Jochem adjudged he had been felled by the Nigeria international, who was subsequently sent off.

The visitors were furious at the decision and protested for over two minutes, but their mood improved when Paul-Georges Ntep's penalty was well saved by the legs of sub keeper Mike Maignan.

That joy was short-lived, though, as Ntep made amends almost immediately on 74 minutes. After a well-worked move, Sio's bouncing shot was goal-bound and the France international made absolutely sure by poking home at the far post.

Rennes pushed hard for a winner that did not arrive, meaning they stay second in the table behind champions Paris Saint-Germain, while Lille drew for the fourth time in their first six games.