Report: Real Madrid reach 'Kylian Mbappe agreement', with £41.5m-a-year contract

Kylian Mbappe has reached an agreement with Real Madrid, according to reports from BILD in Germany.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker has long been rumoured to be swapping the French capital for the Spanish, with his current contract at the Ligue 1 giants coming to its expiry in the summer. Real Madrid reportedly had a bid blocked on deadline day last summer – but have apparently got their man, now.

World Cup winner Mbappe can expect to earn over £40m a year – which works out at an eye-watering £780,000 a week, putting him comfortably in the bracket of highest-paid stars in the game.

Liverpool were rumoured to be interested in the 23-year-old, too, who expressed an affection for Jurgen Klopp's football, while PSG have tried desperately to keep their marquee star over the past year. It seems as if very few clubs have been able to even tempt Mbappe, however, who is a self-confessed Real Madrid fan.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has seemingly tracked Mbappe for a while, wanting to make him his star Galactico ever since he burst onto the scene. Last summer, it was rumoured that the player could well be taking the no.5 shirt at the Bernabeu – made famous by fellow World Cup-winning Frenchman, Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid and PSG are yet to confirm the report.

