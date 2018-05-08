Resurgent West Brom relegated as Southampton beat Swansea

West Brom have been relegated from the Premier League following Southampton's 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Swansea City.

Albion had long seemed condemned to the drop but a remarkable upturn in form under interim boss Darren Moore left hopes of an incredible escape flickering.

Moore was named Premier League Manager of the Month on Tuesday thanks to two draws and three wins on the back of Alan Pardew's sacking at the start of April.

But the damage done by a dismal campaign prior to last month means the Baggies will travel to Crystal Palace on Sunday with only pride to play for before joining Stoke City in the Championship.

Swansea now appear most likely to join Stoke and West Brom in the second tier, with defeat leaving them third bottom and three points shy of both Saints and Huddersfield Town.

Carlos Carvalhal's side travel to Stoke on the final day of the season, while Southampton entertain champions Manchester City and are nine better off than the Swans in terms of goal difference.

Huddersfield have a game in hand but face daunting fixtures against Chelsea and Arsenal. David Wagner's men have a goal difference of minus 29 – two worse than Swansea.