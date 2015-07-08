Returning Rodriguez at the double in goal-packed defeat

Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez scored twice on his first appearance in almost 15 months, but was on the losing side in a 5-4 reverse against German side RB Leipzig.

Rodriguez has been out of action since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in April 2014 but was twice on target along with new signings Juanmi and Cedric Soares.

Nils Quaschner put the German second-tier outfit in front with 24 minutes gone, before close-season signing Juanmi finished from inside the area to level matters in Bischofshofen.

Rodriguez was introduced at the break and needed just eight minutes to convert Sam McQueen's deep delivery from the right.

However, goals from Timo Mauer, Tim Sebastian and Zsolt Kalmar in 11 minutes handed the Germans a two-goal cushion.

Patrick Strauss extended that lead, although Ronald Koeman's side finished with a flourish as Portuguese full-back Soares calmly converted with a precise shot before Rodriguez doubled his tally with a late header.

The Premier League side will face La Liga's Valencia next as they prepare for a campaign that will feature UEFA Europa League football.