Reus not ready for return

Borussia Dortmund attacker Marco Reus will not return to action this weekend as he continues his recovery from a fatigue-related injury.

The Germany international missed last weekend's 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim and will again be absent when Dortmund face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

"Marco Reus is not available on Saturday," coach Jurgen Klopp said. "We have studied it [the injury] again in greater detail.

"There is some suggestion that he can start training the middle of next week.

"Oliver Kirch [knee] is back in full training, also Lukasz Piszczek [ankle] is now one step closer.

"Roman Weidenfeller [knock] will soon return to training, but on Saturday it will again be Mitchell Langerak in goal."