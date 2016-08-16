Reus passes driving test - two years after €540,000 fine for using fake licence

Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus has passed his driving test – two years after he was hit with a massive fine for using a fake licence.

The Germany international was found to have been using a counterfeit Dutch licence when he was pulled over by police in November 2014. A Dortmund court fined him €540,000 for the offence.

Reus was forced to sit out Euro 2016 after struggling with a groin injury in the latter stages of the 2015-16 season, but it would appear he has made effective use of his time.

According to reports in Germany, Reus passed his theory and practical examinations on Monday and and he collected his licence prior to Dortmund training early on Tuesday.

"Yes, it's true that I've passed my driving test," he told Bild after driving to training, reportedly in an Opel Insignia – a car with a relatively modest price of close to €36,000. "I am pleased that this chapter is now closed."

Reus did not feature in pre-season or the DFL-Supercup for Dortmund as he continues to recover from his injury.