Reus returns to Dortmund training
Germany international Marco Reus returned to training with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.
Borussia Dortmund received a new-year boost on Tuesday with attacking midfielder Marco Reus returning to training on Tuesday.
Germany international Reus has not played for Dortmund since sustaining a groin strain in the game with Eintracht Frankfurt on December 13 and sat out the club's final two games prior to the winter break.
The 26-year-old joined in Tuesday's session, however, and is on course to go on Dortmund's warm-weather training camp in Dubai, which begins on January 7.
Nuri Sahin and Erik Durm are also likely to be involved after recovering from long-term knee injuries.
