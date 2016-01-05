Reus returns to Dortmund training

Borussia Dortmund received a new-year boost on Tuesday with attacking midfielder Marco Reus returning to training on Tuesday.

Germany international Reus has not played for Dortmund since sustaining a groin strain in the game with Eintracht Frankfurt on December 13 and sat out the club's final two games prior to the winter break.

The 26-year-old joined in Tuesday's session, however, and is on course to go on Dortmund's warm-weather training camp in Dubai, which begins on January 7.

Nuri Sahin and Erik Durm are also likely to be involved after recovering from long-term knee injuries.