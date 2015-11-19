Reus set for Dortmund comeback

Borussia Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel says Marco Reus is ready to make his comeback in Friday's Bundesliga encounter with Hamburg after shaking off a muscle injury.

The Germany international was forced to sit out the 3-2 derby win over Schalke before the international break due to the knock, but he is raring to go once more.

"Reus has trained very well and is an option for the starting XI for Friday's match. It's great that his recovery went so well," Tuchel said at a news conference.

"I expect an intensive game against a very disciplined opponent. But I expect the team to build on our recent performances."

Tuchel appeared to be set to take charge of Hamburg back in April, but he eventually opted against taking the job before accepting an offer from Dortmund shortly after.

"I don't have any problems with Hamburg. We had a good conversation at the time," he added.

"I am sorry if someone was under the impression that we had reached an agreement."

Meanwhile, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has warned his team-mates not to underestimate Hamburg, before voicing his delight with his sublime form this campaign.

"We have worked hard over the past two weeks and are ready for the game against Hamburg," Mkhitaryan added.

"We are calm and optimistic ahead of the game. It is an important match for us. We have had some tough games in Hamburg in recent years.

"I think this is one of the best seasons of my career so far and I am obviously very happy with it."