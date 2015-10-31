Reus stays grounded as Dortmund gain on Bayern

Marco Reus was thrilled to see Borussia Dortmund close the gap on Bayern Munich with a 3-1 victory over Werder Bremen but warned that the leaders remain out of reach for now.

Having seen Bayern held to a goalless draw by Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday, the Germany international scored twice at the Weserstadion as Dortmund moved to within five points of the reigning champions.

Reus saw his opener cancelled out by Anthony Ujah on Saturday before Henrikh Mkhitaryan restored the lead prior to half-time - Dortmund sealing victory through Reus 18 minutes from the end.

"If you are second then are you looking at, of course, the team in first but Bayern are still a bit far away," Reus told Sky.

"In the Bundesliga, things can change so fast, we just need to focus on us. It was extremely difficult for us.

"We played patiently in the first half and despite being on top we didn't have the necessary tempo.

"During the break, we said that we have to play a little bit punchier and move the ball around better. In the end, we played out the game well.

"The game was more difficult than it might have looked [beforehand]."