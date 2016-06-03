Reus vows to return after adductor injury

Marco Reus has is targeting a strong return after an adductor injury ruled him out of Germany's Euro 2016 campaign.

The Borussia Dortmund forward was cut from Joachim Low's preliminary squad for the tournament in France due to concerns over his fitness.

Reus has revealed an adductor issue aggravated in the DFB-Pokal final defeat to Bayern Munich last month could not be recovered from in time to make a meaningful contribution in France.

The 27-year-old is now focused on getting himself fit for the 2016-17 Bundesliga season and vowed to return and fight for a spot in the Germany team once again.

"Unfortunately it was an injury to the adductor in the DFB-Pokal final once again and it continued to worsen as the game progressed," Reus wrote in a Facebook post.

"Afterwards I tried for 10 days, together with the DFB doctors to get back to fitness and be ready for the European Championship.

"Unfortunately, we were not able to introduce the desired rapid healing process.

"Since the doctors could give no positive outlook towards the Euro, we jointly decided after a discussion with the national team coach that it is neither in the team's interests, nor for my own health, to travel with the team to France.

"The most important thing in the coming weeks will be to process the injury to recover with the clear objective to be 100 per cent fit for Borussia Dortmund and challenge for the national team again.

"Joachim Low and the team I wish you every success and all the best at the European Championship in France. I will come back!"