Reveillere counting on European experience

The experienced full-back penned a deal with Sunderland until the end of the season earlier in October, the 34-year-old was able to sign outside of the transfer window as he was a free agent.

Reveillere may never have played in England but he has vast UEFA Champions League experience and won 12 major honours during a 10-year stint with Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The 34-year-old, who most recently represented Napoli, is itching to make his debut and believes his knowledge from facing the likes of Manchester duo City and United, as well as Arsenal will stand him in good stead.

"The Barclays Premier League is a competition that I have watched very closely and I also having experience playing against some of the teams, including the Manchester clubs, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur," he told Sunderland's official website.

"I also came up against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League and played against Swansea City last season - I really enjoy the atmosphere and the mind-set towards football here in England."

Reveillere also stated that the opportunity to play in England had arisen earlier in his career.

"I had some opportunities to come to England during my time at Lyon and before I joined Napoli, so here I am at 34 and what can I say other than better late than never," he added.

"I am very keen to help out and contribute"